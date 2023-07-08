ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-level parking facility project on W.B Road reaches final stage

July 08, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUCHI

N. Sai Charan

A view of the multi-level parking facility under construction on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up efforts to complete the final stages of construction work of the multi-level parking facility on West Boulevard Road and mooted proposals to rent out commercial shops and restaurant spaces in the complex.

To ease traffic congestion and regulate the off-road parking for the convenience of the traders, shopkeepers, and customers visiting Madurai Road, Singarathope, and nearby areas, the Corporation began constructing a commercial complex with multi-level parking facility at Ward 19 in West Boulevard Road.

Initiated under the Smart Cities Mission at ₹19.70 crore, the civic body started the construction in September 2019 on a piece of land measuring nearly 4,000 square metres after razing the historic City Club building. As per the plan, nearly 138 four-wheelers could be parked on 23,120 square feet each on the first and second floor of the four-storey building. The ground and first floors would accommodate a total of 536 two-wheelers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The project progressed at snail’s pace and missed the original deadline of September 2021.

Official sources said the civic body is working on a few minor pending works in the complex and they are likely to be completed in a month. Once the multi-level parking facility starts functioning, it would reduce traffic congestion on the commercial streets around West Boulevard Road.

The complex would also house nearly 23 commercial shops, a restaurant, and a coffee shop. The Corporation would rent out these commercial spaces at ₹93 per square feet, on par with the rates fixed by the Public Works Department. Tenders would be floated soon after the completion of the pending works, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US