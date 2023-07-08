Multi-level parking facility project on W.B Road reaches final stage

July 08, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation has stepped up efforts to complete the final stages of construction work of the multi-level parking facility on West Boulevard Road and mooted proposals to rent out commercial shops and restaurant spaces in the complex.

To ease traffic congestion and regulate the off-road parking for the convenience of the traders, shopkeepers, and customers visiting Madurai Road, Singarathope, and nearby areas, the Corporation began constructing a commercial complex with multi-level parking facility at Ward 19 in West Boulevard Road.

Initiated under the Smart Cities Mission at ₹19.70 crore, the civic body started the construction in September 2019 on a piece of land measuring nearly 4,000 square metres after razing the historic City Club building. As per the plan, nearly 138 four-wheelers could be parked on 23,120 square feet each on the first and second floor of the four-storey building. The ground and first floors would accommodate a total of 536 two-wheelers.

The project progressed at snail’s pace and missed the original deadline of September 2021.

Official sources said the civic body is working on a few minor pending works in the complex and they are likely to be completed in a month. Once the multi-level parking facility starts functioning, it would reduce traffic congestion on the commercial streets around West Boulevard Road.

The complex would also house nearly 23 commercial shops, a restaurant, and a coffee shop. The Corporation would rent out these commercial spaces at ₹93 per square feet, on par with the rates fixed by the Public Works Department. Tenders would be floated soon after the completion of the pending works, sources added.