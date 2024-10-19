GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Multi-level car parking in Tiruchi comes as a relief to shoppers

The three-storey building, with 23 shops, can accommodate 450 four-wheelers and 800 two-wheelers; Corporation is at present charting ₹50 for cars and ₹10 for two-wheelers

Published - October 19, 2024 09:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Vehicles being parked at the multi-level car parking on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Vehicles being parked at the multi-level car parking on West Boulevard Road in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The multi-level car parking lot on West Boulevard (WB) Road in Tiruchi comes as a much-needed relief to city residents ahead of the Deepavali festival.

The parking lot near the District Central Library was constructed by Tiruchi Corporation at a cost of ₹20 crore under the Smart Cities Mission, with facilities to accommodate around 450 four-wheelers and 800 two-wheelers. The three-storey building houses 23 shops.

At present, the facility is being maintained by the civic body. The tariff fixed is ₹10 for two-wheelers and ₹50 for four-wheelers every six hours. An agency will be identified to manage the facility.

Following its opening, around 350 four-wheelers and 140 two-wheelers were parked at the facility on Saturday. Traffic is said to be smooth in areas such as Big Bazaar Street, Singarathoppu, Super Bazaar, and NSB Road, an official source said.

The Corporation Commissioner, in a statement, requested the public to make use of the facility. It is expected to ease traffic congestion and regulate parking for the convenience of traders, shopkeepers, and customers visiting the commercial streets.

“The civic body’s efforts to open the multi-level parking lot ahead of the festival season is commendable. This comes as a huge relief to vehicle users who struggle to find a parking spot while visiting commercial establishments in the area,” said N. Jamaludeen, an activist.

Published - October 19, 2024 09:07 pm IST

