Mukkombu to be closed today

TIRUCHI

31 December 2020 19:46 IST

Mukkombu, a popular picnic spot near Tiruchi, will remain closed on New Year on Fiday.

The park, which was ordered to close from Thursday evening, will not open on Friday as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the pandemic, Collector S. Sivarasu said in a press release.

He also urged people to wear face masks, follow personal distancing and wash their hands frequently.