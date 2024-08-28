Mukkombu Park lies neglected for want of development

Ellis Park at Mukkombu remains closed to visitors several months after the completion of the new barrage across the Kollidam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to parts of the barrage breaking down, the left bank of the Mukkombu was closed to visitors. But after the barrage opened to the public on July 25, 2023, the park still remains closed.

Ellis Park is situated on the left bank of the Cauvery with a children’s park on the right bank. Though the children’s park tends to draw in crowds, Ellis Park is also popular as it houses a few Kuladeivam shrines, notably the Papathiamman and Kali shrine located on the premises which draws devotees from Salem and other districts in Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Its many benches, water fountains, shrines, and children’s playground lie in a state of neglect. As there are no checkpoints on the left bank, many anti-social elements occupy the park, with the nearest police beat on the right bank, many still come there and litter the park with glass bottles.

The toilets in the park have been closed down as a result of which there is defecation around the shut toilet units, with water taps lacking any water connection as well.

“We come all the way from Salem to visit our Goddess. The temple has been at the site since my great-grandfather’s time. After worshipping at the shrine, we want to get some rest in the park as it is beautiful, but we cannot as the benches are not maintained, the walking paths are dirty, and the bathrooms are closed. It would be nice to open and maintain the park to make it pleasant for the visitors.” said V. Velavan.

When contacted a senior official of the Water Resources Department told The Hindu that it had originally planned to bring in developments to the park at an estimate of ₹4.5 crores. The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) was likely to implement the project. The park would get a facelift once the project was implemented.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.