Mukkombu and Butterfly Park closed

Tiruchi

17 March 2020 20:42 IST

Acting on the instructions of the State Government in order to safeguard the people from contracting COVID-19 virus, the Public Works Department (PWD) has closed the public park and other leisure activities at Mukkombu upper anicut.

Mukkombu is one of the important picnic spots in the district. It attracts about 1,000 picnickers on weekends and about 300 on weekdays.

However, the visit of picnickers came down to a great extent for the last few days due to COVID-19 fear. The PWD has now kept the park out of bound for picnickers.

R. Baskar, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, told The Hindu that it had been decided to close the park at Mukkombu until March 31. A notice board was displayed at the entrance informing the public on closure of the park.

He said that the decision on reopening the park would be taken depending upon the situation in the last week of March.

Similarly, the Butterfly Park at Melur near Srirangam has also been closed temporarily.

Forest officials said that no visitor would be allowed to visit the park until March 31. The situation was being monitored.

The public would be informed on reopening of the park in the last week of March.