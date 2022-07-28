Muddy road in Tiruchi poses danger to commuters

A muddy road along Golden Rock Railway Workshop in Tiruchi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Moorthy_M

July 28, 2022 21:05 IST

PHOTO: M.MOORTHY

Commuters and employees of Golden Rock Railway Workshop are facing a tough time travelling on the muddy and pothole-ridden stretch between North D Subway and North Gate in Tiruchi. The road which is severely damaged due to rain poses threat to road users.

According to road users, the stretch is in a poor state after rain caused extensive damage to the road. Slush and potholes have made commuting a nightmare for motorists, they added.

Besides making the commute challenging, the potholes also lead to accidents. “I work at the workshop and the road remains the same for many years. It is very difficult and risky to commute, as the road is full of potholes and waterlogging,” said, P. Shankaran, an employee at the workshop.

“Since the road is muddy and slippery, motorists slip and fall, and I have witnessed many minor accidents along the stretch,” he added.

Two-wheelers frequently get stuck in the mud and motorists face a tough time manoeuvring through the road. “Every time it rains, the condition of the roads becomes worse, and with the monsoon ahead, it is going to get even worse, if they are not repaired immediately,” said, Shane White, a commuter.

Though the Railway is making temporary repairs on these roads, commuters said the authorities should take serious efforts to improve the condition of all the roads before the monsoon begins.

According to a source, the Divisional Railway Manager has promised to look into the matter and come up with a solution soon.