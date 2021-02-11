MSP for black and green grams increased

Thanjavur

11 February 2021 17:53 IST

The minimum support price for black gram has been increased by ₹3 per kilogram and for green gram by ₹1.46 per kilogram for purchase to be made through the regulated markets in Thanjavur district.

Disclosing this in a press release, Collector M. Govinda Rao has said that it had been decided to procure 140 tonnes of black gram and 160 tonnes of green gram through the regulated markets functioning at Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Papanasam and at Orathanadu during this kharif season (2020-21) for a period of 90 days from April 1, 2021.

The farmers aspiring to measure their produce at the regulated markets can do so by registering their names with the concerned regulated market. They should produce the following documents chitta, adangal, Aadhaar card and bank passbook copies to sell their produce at the regulated markets where black gram would be procured for ₹60 per kilogram and the green gram at ₹71.96 per kilogram, the Collector added.