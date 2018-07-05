MSP: farmers feel let down by Centre

Expressing disappointment over the “measly” hike of ₹200 a quintal in the minimum support price (MSP) for paddy announced by the Centre on Wednesday for the kharif season, farmers representatives of the State have strongly criticised the Prime Minister for failing to live up to his promises on enhancing farmers’ income.

Leaders of farmers organisations in the central region contend that the MSP of ₹1,750 a quintal of paddy, approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, still left a huge gap between the cost of production and the price offered to them.

“The MSP is nowhere near the recommendation of the M.S.Swaminathan Committee recommendation to provide 50% profit over and above the cost of production. This will in no way help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s avowed object of doubling farmers income by 2022,” said Mannargudi S. Ranganathan, general secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, expressing anguish over the hike.

The cost of production may vary from place to place, but if the advance of ₹30,000 an acre for paddy given by nationalised banks is taken as the basis and the average production at 1.50 tonnes an acre, the cost of production in the delta region will work out to about ₹3,000 a quintal.

“As the Centre had introduced a good crop insurance scheme, we expected the Prime Minister to offer a good price for our produce,” Mr.Ranganathan said and added that the MSP should be at least ₹2,500 a quintal for fine variety.

Paddy, unlike wheat, has to be processed to be made into rice. Unlike other kharif crops, paddy is a single crop in most places in Tamil Nadu except in select areas where two crops are grown. “The MSP will not help farmers make both ends meet,” he observed.

“If farmers dependent on paddy are to have a decent living, the recommendations of the M.S.Swaminathan Committee should be implemented in its true spirit. Or else, let them remove paddy from the list of essential commodities,” Mr.Ranganathan demanded.

Terming the “measly” hike a big blow to farmers, P. Ayyakannu, president, Desiya Thennidia Nadigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, accused the Prime Minister of failing to live up to his promise of providing farmers a price 1.5 times the cost of production. “We have been demanding ₹3,000 for 60 kg. The hike is nowhere comparable to the salary hikes given to government servants. Farmers, who are called the backbone of the country, are being treated as third-rate citizens,” he regretted.

The M.S. Swaminathan Committee had recommended a minimum support price of 50% profits above the cost of production classified as ‘C2’ (comprehensive cost) by the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, said Arupathi Kalyanam, general secretary, Federation of Farmers’ Associations of Delta Districts. “Going by this, the MSP for common variety paddy works out to ₹2,315 a quintal.We request the Centre to disburse the difference amount directly to the farmers’ accounts,” he suggested.

R.Raja Chidambaram, State secretary, Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Sangam, felt that the hike was a mere “eye wash”, announced as a routine by the Union government every year without considering the ground reality. “While the price of rice is increasing steeply in the market, farmers are not given a fair price,” he said and called upon the Centre to publicise the recommendation of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, which is said to be basis for the MSP of various crops.

The farmers’ wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress said the hike was “woefully inadequate” given the steep rise in the cost of inputs and cost of production. “Let the Indian Council of Agricultural Research assess the current cost of production of each crop and the government fix the MSP based on it by providing 50% profit.”