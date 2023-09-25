HamberMenu
MSMEs suspended operations pressing for demands

September 25, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The MSMEs at Ariyamangalam industrial estate in Tiruchi district downed shutters on Monday.

The MSMEs at Ariyamangalam industrial estate in Tiruchi district downed shutters on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tiruchi suspended operations on Monday as part of the State-wide stir to press for the withdrawal of the hike in fixed power charges and peak hour charges.

MSMEs situated in Tiruverumbur, Thuvakudi, Vazhavanthankottai, Ariyamangalam, Mathur and other parts of the district participated in the strike. Bringing cottage and micro industries having up to 12 KW connected load under tariff 3 A (1) and removal of roof top solar networking charges completely were among the charter of demands of the MSME associations.

According to Rajappa Rajkumar, president (in-charge), Tamil Nadu Boilers Association, almost all fabrication units participated in the strike. Calling upon the State government to concede the demands of the MSMEs, Mr.Rajkumar said that the cost of production had gone up steeply due to the increase in power charges. “Previously power charges used to account for about 5% of our production cost, now it has gone up to 18% and we cannot pass on the hike to the consumers. The government should withdraw the fixed charges and the hike in peak hour charges and unit cost” he said.

Claiming that the strike was near total in Tiruchi district, S.Gopalakrishnan, Secretary, Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA), welcomed the government’s decision to call the industries associations for a meeting in Chennai on Tuesday and hoped that the expectations of the industry would be met.

