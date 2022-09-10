MSMEs in Tiruchi region sensitised to government schemes

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 10, 2022 20:34 IST

More than 50 representatives from various micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) attended an awareness programme on the schemes implemented by the Union Ministry of MSME at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, (NIT-T) recently.

NIT-T is one of the agencies identified for the dissemination of schemes of the Ministry of MSME. The Ministry has sanctioned the conduct of 10 awareness programmes for various industrial sectors. The first awareness programme was conducted at NIT-T for the benefit of engineering fabrication and machining sectors located in and around Tiruchi. More than 50 participants from various MSME units attended the programme.

S. Suresh Babuji, Joint Director, MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Chennai, who inaugurated the event, highlighted the special schemes available for MSMEs and encouraged the participants to enroll under the Udhayam portal.

He also advised the participants to go in for ISO 9000 and Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) certification and cluster development schemes.

S. Muthukumaran, Dean (Research & Consultancy), NIT-T, urged the MSMEs to utilise the government schemes and the infrastructure available at NIT-T for their growth.

V. Sunitha, Associate Dean, R&C, and R. Anand, Associate Dean R&C, NIT-T, spoke. Technical sessions were handled by the experts in the fields of fabrication, machining and laser technology. In a panel discussion, the experts highlighted the start-up ecosystem and the opportunities available for MSMEs, an NIT-T press release said.

Participants were also exposed to the facilities available on NIT-T campus, including Siemens Centre of Excellence, and other laboratories, the release added.

