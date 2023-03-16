March 16, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) at the Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO) Industrial Estate at Vazhavanthankottai on the outskirts of the city plan to achieve self-reliance in power consumption and generation by setting up a captive power plant.

The estate, which came into being during 2008 and 2011 on 235 acres of land, has 130 industrial units. While some engineering units act as ancillary to Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), there are food and beverages, semi-conductor, LED lights and fertilizer manufacturing units in the estate. Out of them, about 70 units are reported to be active. They currently consume .5 MW to .7 MW of power from the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). The power consumption is expected to go up to 1 MW in the near future.

In order to ensure self reliance in power consumption, the MSMEs have decided to produce electricity by setting up solar power plants in the estate. When the idea was mooted a few months ago, most of the entrepreneurs came up in support of the proposal. The Vazhavanthankottai Industrial Manufacturer Association & Network (VIMAAN), upon collecting views from the entrepreneurs, has submitted a proposal to SIDCO.

As per the proposal, the proposed captive power plants will have a production capacity of 2.5 MW. The member units of the estate, SIDCO and the MSME Ministry will share the cost of the project. While the member units will contribute 10% of the project cost, the SIDCO will bear 40% and the remaining 50% by the MSME Ministry.

G. B. Ramprakash, president, VIMAAN, told The Hindu that the project was aimed at self reliance in power consumption. It would bring down the power consumption cost of the units to a great extent. The member units had come forward to contribute to the project, he said.

He said that the actual cost of the project would be known only after the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR). As per the preliminary estimate, it would cost ₹9.75 crore. If the project was implemented it would become a model for the industrial units in other industrial estates in the State, he added.