MSME units in a fix over steep rise in fixed charges

Proprietors of small and medium industries who had been paying fixed charges in anticipation of better times are in a dilemma as the tariff has been raised steeply.

For HT consumers, the fixed charges have been raised from ₹350 per KW to ₹550. For those who are operating with very thin margins, the peak hour charges have come as a rude shock.

There is much anticipation from the industries for intervention after the meeting that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Electricity Minister V.Senthilbalaji had with industry representatives earlier this week, president of BHEL Small and Medium Industries Association Rajappa Rajkumar said.

The MSMEs in Tiruchi region are already facing tough times due to the shortage of orders from the BHEL, and several industries have turned into non-performing assets.

There is a likelihood of more number of units getting into the red if the requests of the industries pertaining to moderation of peak hour tariff and maximum demand charges are not addressed, industry representatives say.

The reasoning of the government is that peak hours were fixed as 6 to 10 hrs and 18 to 22 hrs to flatten the load curve and also to compensate the licensee towards excess cost increase for purchasing peak hour power from the market.

The industry associations represented collectively by Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association has emphasised on the need to reduce the tariff of LT from ₹7.50 to ₹6.75. The 25% excess charge during peak hours works out to ₹8.43 per unit for HT consumers and ₹9.38 per unit for LT consumers.

The per unit cost of power is ₹7.21 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, ₹6.30 in Kerala and ₹8 in Karnataka as against ₹9.38 in Tamil Nadu.

The MSME representatives have also urged the government to have a relook at its stand that the applicable tariff will undergo inflation-based adjustment. An increase of 6% every year has been planned from 2023-24 to 2026-27. The revision will be effective 1st July every year.