MSME units exposed to needs of defence equipment manufacturers

Giving a thrust to transform Tiruchi into one of the major hubs for manufacturing major and critical fabrication and machining complements for defence, Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation teamed up with BHEL Small Industries Association (BHELSIA), and Defence Chamber of Industries and Commerce (DCIC), Tiruchi, to conduct a Business Promotion Meet involving CVRDE (Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment), Avadi.

Delivering the key-note address at the event conducted recently, V. Balamurugan, Director, CVRDE, explained the process to be followed by ancillary units for undertaking orders. Assuring to provide technical support to enable Tiruchi MSME units in defence supplies, Mr. Balamurugan elaborated on various parts required for manufacturing ARJUN tanks.

BHELSIA president Rajappa Rajkumar said a series of such meetings had been planned to enable MSME units in Tiruchi to understand the requirements of defence equipment manufacturers. Only through taking up orders from the defence sector can the capacity established by MSME units in Tiruchi be utilised fully, he said. The TIIC had been providing continuous support to uplift the MSME units in Tiruchi, Mr. Rajkumar said.

Sukumar of DCIC emphasised on a cluster approach by the units for individual and overall development.

T.V. Krishnan, Consultant, said presentations would be made to both Defence and Railway ministries shortly to showcase facilities available in Tiruchi.

SV Srinivasan General Manager in charge, BHEL-Tiruchi, assured support to MSME units for carrying out orders for supply of components for defence equipment manufacturers.