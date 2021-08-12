MSME sector seeks strong support system under Defence Industrial Corridor project

The MSME sector in the region has urged the State Government to establish an office in Tiruchi for facilitating the integration of the plethora of fabrication units into the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor encompassing five nodes.

The corridor consists of five nodes: Chennai, Coimbatore,Tiruchi, Salem and Hosur each having it's own unique strengths and capabilities to cater to aerospace and defence manufacturing.

While there has been perceptible progress in identification of land in Coimbatore district for establishment of defence industrial parks, industry representatives in Tiruchi are in the dark about the progress of the project in the areas covered by Tiruchi node. “We plan to approach the State Government soon seeking transparency on investments in Tiruchi node under the project,” R. Ilango, president of Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association said.

The only available official information so far is that the TIDCO has earmarked around 700 acres in five locations for the aerospace and defence industries.

The emphasis of the MSME sector in the region is that Tamil Nadu must not lag behind Uttar Pradesh in implementation of the Defence Industrial Corridor project against the backdrop of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) setting a target of doubling value of defence production to 180,000 crore by 2025.

The UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority the nodal agency for implementing the Defence Corridor Project has taken strides by completing land allotment for investors in Aligarh.

Last September, the UPEIDA invited Expression of Interest from Indian agencies for undertaking setting up of Common Facility Centre in Lucknow as part of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The Common Facility Centre will support MSMEs with facilities for testing, designing and prototyping as well as providing skill development training to youth.