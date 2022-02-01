MSME pleas not heeded, says industry association

The Tiruchi District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association (TIDITSSIA) has expressed disappointment that demands put forward by small industries associations have been ceded in the Union Budget.

The only notable features for MSMEs in the budget is the allotment of ₹2 lakh crore additional credit under the Credit Guarantee Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE). The guarantee cover under Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme is to be expanded by ₹50,000 crore and the extension of the scheme up to March 2023, P.Rajappa and S.Gopalakrishnan, president and secretary of the association, said in a joint statement.

“There is no announcement with respect to the demand for lowering the interest rate for loans as sought by TIDITSSIA and all other MSME associations. There is no concession in GST. None of our pleas have been accepted,” they said.

Referring to the reduction in Customs duty on cut and polished diamonds and gemstones to 5%, they pointed out that the once thriving synthetic gem industry in Tiruchi region was ailing due to imports and hoped that the government would take steps to control the cost of raw materials used by the industry.

The Consumer Protection Council, Tamil Nadu, appreciated the move to expand the ‘One class-One TV channel’ programme of PM eVIDYA to 200 TV channels and set up virtual labs and skilling e-labs to promote critical thinking skills.

“The thrust sought to be given to e-content in all spoken languages will take education forward. The plan to set up Digital University will bring in quality education at doorstep. It is the responsibility of the parents to ensure that their children make full use of it,” observed S. Pushpavanam, Secretary of the council.

Digitising land records ( One nation-One Registration ) was a good move but before uploading of the data the consent of owners must be obtained. Incorrect entries would pave way for plethora of cases, he said.

M.A.Aleem, former vice principal, K.A.P.Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, said the move to roll out a National Digital Health Ecosystem would help in providing universal access to health facilities. The launch of the national tele mental health programme for providing quality counselling and care services would not only help people with mental illness but also prevent them.

The announcement on upgradation of two lakh anganwadis would help improve child health in the country, Dr .Aleem added.