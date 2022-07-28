MSME Expert Committee recommends lease of SIDCO’s facility to TREAT Cluster to secure Railway orders 

July 28, 2022 21:01 IST

The Expert Committee for Revival of MSMEs in Tamil Nadu has recommended lease of siding facility at SIDCO Industrial Estate at Tiruverumbur, which is presently under the control of TANSI, to Tiruchi Engineering and Technology (TREAT) Cluster, to enable the beleaguered fabrication industries in the region to fabricate railway bogies.

Out of the 450 enterprises, 36 enterprises have closed their operations in a span of four to five years from 2014 and 52 enterprises have been categorised as NPA from 2016 onwards. Out of these 52 enterprises, 13 enterprises have wound up their operations.

The TREAT cluster has already got the approval from Railway Board for fabrication of railway bogies. The siding facility, which is currently not in use, being a pre-requisite for participating in railway tenders, could be leased to TREAT cluster, the expert committee has recommended, estimating the huge requirement for rail Wagons to reflect in 30,000 metric tonnes requirement, citing the capacity limitations of the Golden Rock Workshop. Wagon project involves fabrication, machining and integration which are ideal jobs for the existing fabrication industries

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation have expressed readiness to support the cluster's financial requirements and extend working capital facility in the event of the Railways finalising the contract.

The Expert Committee has also constituted a 10-member Technical Advisory Team chaired by the Project Director, TIDCO, B.Krishnamoorthy for revival of the fabrication hub.

Addressing a recent meeting of TREAT Cluster, Mr. Krishnamoorthy assured TIDCO's support to the fabrication cluster to secure orders from railways, and shipping industry.

TREAT, a Section 8 Company formed 12 years back under Industrial Infrastructure Upgradation Scheme with grant from Government of India and TIDCO’s equity of Rs. 10 crores, has heavy and precision machining facilities for large jobs.

TREAT also has a Rs. 110 crore common industrial facility centre established on 15 acres of land funded by a combination of government grants, local industries/ loans.

The MSME expert committee has also specified scope for fabrication industries to cater to Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Integral Coach Factory, Ordnance Factory - Medak, Nuclear Power Corporation, Vizag Ship Yard, BHEL, Indian Space Research Organisation, Heavy Vehicles Factory, CONCOR, Brahmos and Municipalities in government sector.

As for private sector, opportunities in Larsen ad Toubro, JSW, private transport companies, petroleum corporations and TAFE and other agri equipment manufacturers has been specified.