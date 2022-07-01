MSME Day observed

Karur Vysya Bank celebrated the International MSME Day on Wednesday by organising various events at its branches.

B. Ramesh Babu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank, senior bank officials and branch heads greeted MSME entrepreneurs and congratulated them on their participation in the growth of our nation.

The meet and greet programmes were held across the country at the bank’s 321 strategic branches, 18 divisions and 15 business banking units, a KVB press release said.