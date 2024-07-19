ADVERTISEMENT

M.R. Vijayabhaskar remanded in judicial custody till July 31 in second land grab case

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar was on Friday remanded in judicial custody up to July 31 in a second case of alleged land grab.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar, who is already in prison having been arrested by the CB-CID investigating in a land grab case earlier, was brought to Karur and produced before Judicial Magistrate S.P. Barath Kumar in connection with the case registered by the Vangal police in the district.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, the Magistrate remanded Mr. Vijayabhaskar in judicial custody up to July 31. He was subsequently taken back to the Central Prison in Tiruchi.

A large number of cadres of the AIADMK and supporters of Mr. Vijayabhaskar gathered at the court complex when he was brought to the court. They raised slogans against the DMK government for foisting cases against him.

