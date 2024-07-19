GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M.R. Vijayabhaskar remanded in judicial custody till July 31 in second land grab case

Updated - July 19, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar was on Friday remanded in judicial custody up to July 31 in a second case of alleged land grab.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar, who is already in prison having been arrested by the CB-CID investigating in a land grab case earlier, was brought to Karur and produced before Judicial Magistrate S.P. Barath Kumar in connection with the case registered by the Vangal police in the district.

After hearing arguments from both the sides, the Magistrate remanded Mr. Vijayabhaskar in judicial custody up to July 31. He was subsequently taken back to the Central Prison in Tiruchi.

A large number of cadres of the AIADMK and supporters of Mr. Vijayabhaskar gathered at the court complex when he was brought to the court. They raised slogans against the DMK government for foisting cases against him.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / crime, law and justice / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.