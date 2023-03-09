MPs raise a slew of demands at railway meeting convened by General Manager at Tiruchi

March 09, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of Parliament representing constituencies served by the Tiruchi Railway Division raised a slew of demands related to rail services during a meeting convened by the Southern Railway General Manager R. N. Singh here on Thursday.

The deliberations with the MPs went on for over three hours with top officials of the Southern Railway and Tiruchi Railway Division taking part. Tiruchi Siva (Rajya Sabha member), Su. Thirunavukkarasar (Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency), S.S. Palanimanickam (Thanjavur), Karti P. Chidambaram (Sivaganga), Thol. Thirumavalavan (Chidambaram), S. Ramalingam (Mayiladuthurai), V. Vaithilingam (Puducherry), C.N. Annadurai (Tiruvannamalai), S. Kalyanasundaram (Rajya Sabha member), M. Selvaraj (Nagapattinam), D. Ravikumar (Villupuram) and S. Selvaganapathy (Rajya Sabha member) were among those who attended the meeting.

Mr. R. N. Singh apprised the MPs of various aspects of Southern Railway’s working besides detailing the achievements and various steps initiated for improving passenger amenities. The participating MPs raised several demands pertaining to the respective constituencies that included introduction of new trains, additional stoppage for the existing trains, changes in the timings, improvement of amenities at stations. The MPs also told the railway officers to ensure that toilets in trains were kept clean , said MP Thiruvanavukkarasar.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said he had suggested recruiting locals to serve as gatekeepers along the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi BG section so as to address the gatekeepers issue which has delayed the introduction of regular train services on that stretch post gauge conversion.

Discussions were held on construction of new railway lines, extension of existing train services, construction of road over bridges / road under bridges, expeditious completion of railway projects and acquisition of land for railway projects. The participating MPs offered their suggestions for improvement of services and development of the Tiruchi Railway Division, a press release from the Tiruchi Division.

Railway officers highlighted the major infrastructural developmental works that had been completed in Tiruchi Division. The ongoing projects in the division and the proposed works were also explained. Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, Manish Agarwal and principal heads of various departments of the Southern Railway participated in the meeting.