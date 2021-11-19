MPs raise a host of issues at meeting with railway officials

The meeting of Members of Parliament representing various constituencies falling under Tiruchi railway division with Southern Railway officials here on Friday covered various aspects related to train services, stoppages, passenger facilities and expeditious completion of railway projects.

Conducted by Southern Railway General Manager (in charge) B. G. Mallya, the meeting was attended by Principal Heads of the Departments of the Southern Railway and Tiruchi divisional railway officials. The MPs were informed about various works undertaken by the railways in Tiruchi division, especially in respect of new lines, ongoing projects, cleanliness of railway premises, station development, the dedicated service of the railway employees during the pandemic lockdown, operation of Shramik Special trains for transporting the migrant workers to their respective home States during the COVID-19 pandemic and the operation of cargo express trains carrying essential commodities across the Southern Railway zone to serve the public.

Mr. Mallya appraised the MPs about various aspects of Southern Railway working, its achievements, development of various passenger amenities and various infrastructural developmental works that were in progress and those completed during the pandemic period.

The MPs also offered their valuable suggestions for the improvement of services and development of Southern Railway, a press release said.

Lok Sabha MPs who attended the meeting were S. S. Palanimanickam (Thanjavur), M. Selvaraj (Nagapattinam), Su.Thirunavukarasar (Tiruchi), Thol. Thirumavalavan (Chidambaram), Karti P. Chidambaram (Sivaganga), Navas Kani (Ramanathapuram), T.R. Paarivendhar (Perambalur), S. Ramalingam (Mayiladuthurai) and Rajya Sabha members M. Shanmugham and M. Mohamed Abdulla.

MP Selvaraj said he had asked for resumption of all express trains which were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic, besides attachment of more unreserved coaches in trains.