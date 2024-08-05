MPs demand doubling of Villupuram - Thanjavur mainline section

Lok Sabha MP of Thanjavur S. Murasoli and Villupuram Lok Sabha MP D. Ravikumar have made a pitch to the railways to implement the long pending public demand of doubling the Villupuram - Thanjavur mainline section falling under the limits of the Tiruchi Railway Division.

Mr. Murasoli raised this demand along with few others during his maiden speech in the Parliament recently, while Mr. Ravikumar handed over a memorandum containing this demand and others to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at New Delhi a few days ago.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Murasoli pointed out that the Villupuram - Thanjavur mainline section was laid over 145 years ago and several trains being operated on this route had to be stopped enroute for crossing resulting in time delay as it was a single line section. He further said track doubling of the mainline section was a major demand of the people of his constituency while urging the Centre to implement it.

Mr. Ravikumar in his memorandum requested the Railway Board “ to approve the Detailed Project Report for the doubling project of the Villupuram - Thanjavur section with some variations”. This route witnesses heavy freight movement providing more revenue to the Railways, he said while requesting the Railway Minister to accord priority for this project.

The age-old mainline section which was originally laid as a metre gauge line during the colonial era was converted into broad gauge years later. The over 190-km stretch continues to remain as a single line section today notwithstanding repeated demands from rail passsengers’ associations in the delta region to the railway authorities to carry out track doubling since it would pave the way for introduction of more trains on this route which has major religious destinations such as Chidambaram, Vaitheeswaran Koil, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam enroute and also in view of the steady rise in passenger traffic.

Mr. Murasoli also sought the introduction of a day-time inter-city train from Thanjavur to Chennai and operation of more Antyodaya trains with unreserved coaches for the benefit of the common masses .

Provision of escalator facility at Villupuram Junction which would be helpful for senior citizens and women passengers, stoppage of Tejas Express at Villupuram, introduction of frequent EMU services in the Villupuram - Cuddalore, Villupuram - Puducherry and Villupuram - Tiruvannamalai sections were among the other demands placed by Mr. Ravikumar in the memorandum.

