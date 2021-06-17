MPs beseiged by requests for admission in Kendriya Vidyalayas

The members are not doing enough to start new KVs in the region, say parents

Members of Parliament in the region are understood to be flooded with requests from parents for recommendation for admission of their wards in Kendriya Vidyalayas.

A Lok Sabha MP can recommend 10 cases for admission in KV in own constituency. In case there is no KV in the constituency, the MP can recommend cases for admission in KVs in contiguous constituencies. According to sources close to MPs in the region, the requests from parents are several times more.

There are three Kendriya Vidyalayas in Tiruchi district, and one each in Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur districts in the central region. Parents rue that the MPs are not doing enough to start new KVs in the region.

According to representatives of Parent-Teacher Associations, coordinated efforts of MPs and the State government are required to start KVs under civil sector in the district.

At the outset, district administrations need to take initiatives in right earnest to start Kendriya Vidyalayas. Unfortunately, the utility of the Centre’s announcement to start 500 new KVs across the country during the 12th Plan Period (2012-2017) was not derived by the district administrations, said A. Devarajan, advisor, Kendriya Vidyalaya Parents Association.

The Kendriya Vidyalay Sangathan had expressed readiness to consider proposals for opening new KVs sponsored by Ministries or Departments of the Government of India, State governments and Union Territories Administration if the requisite extent of land — minimum of five acres (10 acres desirable) — is provided free of cost by the sponsoring authority. For State-sponsored KVs under civil sector, the Sangathan had specified that the proposals must come from the State government instead of Collectors.

Sponsoring authority must provide suitable and sufficient rent-free tempor ary accommodation to run the classes — 15 rooms roughly of the size of 7 m x 7 m to accommodate at least 40 students per section.

A few years ago, there was some forward movement for starting a KV in Pudukottai district in the wake of former MP S. Kumar voicing the need for a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Parliament, citing the presence of a large number of Central government offices and public sector undertakings in Pudukottai district.

According to sources, land was identified at Machuvadi for construction of permanent building. However, the proposal has been in limbo in the absence of follow-up measures.

The district administrations or the sponsoring entities are also required to provide KVs with temporary buildings for conducting classes till a permanent building is constructed. Initially, classes will be started from I to V with single section. The temporary building must also have rooms for Principal,, staff, library, office and accommodation for other miscellaneous activities and for sequential growth for the next three to four years.

This approach was adopted while establishing Kendriya Vidyalayas in Perambalur and at Golden Rock in Tiruchi.