MPs allocate funds

The Nagapattinam MP, M. Selvaraj has written a letter to District Collector T. Anand on Thursday indicating that he would like to allocate ₹30 lakh from the MP LAD fund for works to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.
In the letter, the MP had indicated that the fund be used for purchasing of medicines required for treating COVID-19 patients, procuring protective gears, sanitizers for the medical and sanitary staff. He had also mentioned that a similar amount would be allocated for Nagapattinam district.
Meanwhile, the Mayiladuthurai MP, S. Ramalingam presented a letter to Thanjavur District Collector M. Govinda Rao on Thursday allocating ₹50 lakh towards purchase of equipment and medicines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
