MP urges Railway Minister to allocate adequate funds for Pudukottai- Thanjavur new line

09 August 2021 18:39 IST

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to allocate adequate funds without delay for the Pudukottai - Thanjavur via Gandharvakottai new railway line and take necessary steps for its early commissioning. Bringing the issue to the notice of the Railway Minister in Parliament on Monday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said the survey for the Pudukottai - Thanjavur via Gandharvakottai new railway line was sanctioned in 2012-13. However, no progress was made so far.

He said Pudukottai, a district headquarters in Tamil Nadu, was having a number of educational institutions and places of historical importance. Various Central / State government offices and public sector undertakings were functioning in Pudukottai. However, Pudukottai has only limited train facilities due to which people were facing a lot of difficulties. If the railway project was implemented, it would further promote industrialisation and tourism, he added. He urged the Union government to take necessary steps for setting up a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Pudukottai.

