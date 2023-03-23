March 23, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has urged the Union Minister of External Affairs to initiate necessary diplomatic steps to secure the early release of 16 fishermen of Pudukottai and Nagapattinam districts who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy recently.

Raising the matter under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said the 16 fishermen along with their two mechanised boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on March 12. The two boats belong to Akkaraipettai in Nagapattinam district and Kottaipattinam in Pudukottai district.

This was the third incident of attack / arrest of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy within a month. The fishermen were solely dependent on fishing activity for their livelihood. Such incidents also create fear psychosis in their minds. The Government of Tamil Nadu had taken up these issues time and again with the Union Government but such incidents continued to take place.

As of now, 102 fishing boats of Tamil Nadu were under the custody of Sri Lanka and six fishing boats which were released by Sri Lanka were yet to be repatriated to India. Mr. Thirunavukkarasar urged the Union Minister of External Affairs Minister to intervene in the matter and ensure that the traditional fishing rights of the fishermen were protected permanently and such incidents do not recur in future. He also urged the External Affairs Minister to initiate diplomatic steps to secure the early release of all 16 fishermen and 102 fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.