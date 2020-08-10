Tiruchirapalli

MP stages sit-in protest

KARUR

Member of Parliament of Karur S. Jothimani on Monday staged a sit-in protest at the office of the Karur Municipality, protesting against non-utilisation of funds allocated under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development scheme.

She said that she had allocated about ₹30 lakh for a few projects in Karur town and intimated her decision to the municipal administration in March itself. But, the administration had been delaying the projects due to the intervention of Minister for Transport M.R. Vijayabhaskar, she alleged.

Aravakuruchi MLA V. Senthil Balaji of the DMK also joined her in expressing solidarity. Ms. Jothimani withdrew her protest after an assurance from Municipal Commissioner Sudha that she would take a decision on utilising the funds within a few days.

