MP reviews Central schemes in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI

28 October 2021 21:27 IST

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar reviewed various Central schemes being implemented in the district at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held here on Thursday.

A total of 38 central schemes in the district were taken up for review during the meeting in which Collector Kavitha Ramu and officials from various departments participated.

The allocation of funds under each scheme, the ongoing works and the progress made in them besides those that were completed were reviewed at the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, who is the chairperson of DISHA, said officials were advised to explain about the schemes to the people for their understanding and ensure that the schemes reached the poorer sections. The schemes should be executed all over the district so that it benefited people from different places.

Earlier, he laid the foundation for construction of a memorial for freedom fighter and former MLA R. Ramamirtha Thondaiman at Thathuvancheri.