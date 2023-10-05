MP requests Railway Board to restore old departure timing of Chennai - Thanjavur Uzhavan Express

October 05, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Member of Parliament of the Mayiladuthurai Parliamentary constituency S. Ramalingam has requested the railway administration to restore the old departure timing of the Chennai Egmore - Thanjavur Uzhavan express (Train No. 16865) in the interest of rail users.

In separate memorandums addressed to the Principal Executive Director (Coaching), Railway Board, New Delhi, and the Southern Railway General Manager, Mr. Ramalingam said the departure timing of the Chennai Egmore - Thanjavur Uzhavan Express had been changed to leave Chennai Egmore at 10.15 p.m. and to reach Thanjavur at 4.30 a.m. the next day with effect from October 1.

Passengers of his constituency had expressed their concern on its early arrival which caused hardship to them, the MP said. “The Chennai Egmore - Thanjavur Uzhavan express is the prime train for the passengers of my constituency from Chennai and more than 500 passengers alight at Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kuthalam, Aduthurai, Kumbakonam and Papanasam stations daily on an average”, he said adding that the train was fully occupied on all days.

“It is highly regrettable that the timing of the well-patronised Uzhavan express (Train No. 16865) has been swapped with Train No. 16179 Mannai express causing great hardship to the passengers of my constituency”, Mr. Ramalingam said and requested the railway administration to restore the old departure timing of the Uzhavan express from Chennai as it was prior to October 1 in the interest of majority of rail users of that train.