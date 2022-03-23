MP requests Civil Aviation Minister to get defence land for Tiruchi airport runway extension

Congress MP Thirunavukkarasar. File. | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

March 23, 2022 17:11 IST

Seeks introduction of direct flights from Tiruchi to New Delhi and Mumbai

Tiruchi Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has asked the Civil Aviation Minister to talk to the Defence Ministry to get the defence land for the extension of the runway at the Tiruchi international airport.

Raising the issue during the discussion on the Demands for Grants of the Ministry of Civil Aviation in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said nearly 700 acres of land was necessary for extension of the runway to 12,500 feet. Of that, 350 acres of land belonged to the Defence Ministry.

Advertising

Advertising

The Tamil Nadu government on its part had allotted nearly 350 acres of its land for the project, he said and requested the Civil Aviation Minister to talk to the Defence Ministry to get the defence land for the extension of the runway. A proposal for extension of the runway to 12,500 feet had been initiated and nearly ₹950 crore fund was allotted. Only if the land was made available, the project could be executed.

He also sought introduction of direct flights from Tiruchi to New Delhi and Mumbai. He congratulated the Civil Aviation Minister and the External Affairs Minister for making all efforts in bringing back Indian students from war-hit Ukraine.

He appealed to the Central government to take steps to enable the students, whose education had been disrupted, complete their studies either in India or in neighbouring countries of Ukraine where the universities had the same syllabus, a press release said.