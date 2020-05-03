MP conveys plight of stranded Indians to Minister

TIRUCHI

Su. Thirunavukkarasar, Member of Parliament, Tiruchi Constituency, on Sunday called up External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and requested the latter to arrange for safe return of citizens, particularly Tamils employed in United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Singapore, Malaysia and the Maldives who have been stuck up due to COVID 19 pandemic.

The Minister had reportedly told the MP that the initiative will be carried out for their return within 10 days coinciding with the last phase of the nationwide lockdown.

To a request by the MP that Indians living abroad must be facilitated by the Indian Embassy and the organisations they work for to have access to food and medicines, the Minister had replied that more help will be extended.

In a statement, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar thanked the Minister for attending to his request in a polite and humane manner.