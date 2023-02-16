Move to upskill rural youth in Tiruchi

February 16, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The district administration has identified around 80 dropouts and unemployed youths, aged between 18 and 30 years, for undergoing skill development training under its recently launched ‘Tiruchi Talents’ initiative.

The initiative involves district-level departments to identify school and college dropouts and unemployed youths in all village panchayats of the district to improve their quality of life by imparting skill development training through short-term courses.

According to a senior official of the School Education Department, the initiative will assist the upskilled youth to get employed. “The survey to develop the employability skills of rural youth is under way, and we have so far identified around 80 underprivileged persons who are dropouts and youth deprived of job opportunities relevant to their educational qualifications,” he said.

The move to locate them is being carried out with the help of rural local bodies. Various departments, including panchayats, school education, higher education, employment and training and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC), are also involved in the initiative.

The programme will reach out to the youth to continue their education or get upskilled. Around 2,000 types of skill development programmes including tailoring, embroidery, beautician, account management, electrician, hardware, and technical education with a duration between three to six months are available free of cost.

Tiruchi Talents has been implemented with the objective of enabling a large number of youth to take up industry-relevant skill training that will help them in securing a better livelihood. An exclusive website will be launched for the programme soon so that the youth can select suitable skill development training.

Job opportunities available in industries and commercial establishments will be identified through the District Industries Centre and Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, and job-seekers will be encouraged to apply for such opportunities, officials added.