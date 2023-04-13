April 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The undue delay in establishing sewage treatment plants (STPs) on the banks of the Uyyakondan canal in Tiruchi to treat the sewage water discharged from a cluster of commercial and residential buildings has resulted in heavy pollution of the waterbody.

The Uyyakondan canal, a distributary of the Cauvery, which irrigates agricultural lands in Tiruchi and parts of Thanjavur districts, has been subjected to heavy urban pollution over the past few decades with sewage water from a number of commercial and residential buildings being let out directly into the canal in at least 32 points along the 15-km-long city stretch.

The plan to set up STPs on the banks of the Uyyakondan canal was mooted in 2019 by the district administration after identifying the highly-polluted spots. The authorities urged the Corporation to establish treatment plants at suitable places to scientifically remove contaminants and pollutants from wastewater before it is discharged into the canal.

In order to install the STPs for treating wastewater before it enters Uyyakondan, the civic body suggested seeking the support of Citizen for Uyyakondan (CFU), an action group focused on river conservation. The CFU, in turn, proposed a plan to set up the facility near Alwarthope and had sought financial support from Indian Oil Corporation through its Corporate Social Responsibility funds, but the officials of the Water Resource Department (WRD) had delayed in approving it. Later, the project was shelved due to poor coordination between the civic body and the WRD, sources said.

“We are willing to implement the facility, but the authorities should give us permissions and earmark locations to set up the plant. No initiative has been taken so far, and the civic body claims that the establishment of underground drainage (UGD) system would curb the pollution,” said Manoj Dharmar, a representative of CFU. “The STPs should be set up in at least six locations on the banks of the canal to rehabilitate the flow of water to support farmers,” he added.

The Corporation expects to save the Uyyakondan canal from pollution by establishing the UGD instead of setting up STPs. “We are taking steps to ensure UGD connection to all existing buildings by June, and they can use the system for water discharge,” said a senior Corporation engineer.

They have also intensified the survey to identify buildings that continue to discharge water into the canal. “We will serve notices to such building owners to stop the release of sewage water into the canal,” he added.

When contacted, a senior official from the WRD said that they would support the STP proposal, provided the chemical parameters of the treated water fall within safe limits.