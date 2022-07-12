Move to set up new sand quarries draws flak from environmentalists

The move of the Water Resources Department (WRD) to open new quarries in Tiruchi and Karur districts has drawn flak among environmentalists.

The WRD, which opened a new sand quarry at Kolikoodu on the Kollidam river a few weeks ago, is said to have taken steps to open more quarries on the riverbed of the Kollidam in the Tiruchi district in addition to the reopened quarries at Thalakudi and Madhavaperumalkoil. Similarly, the WRD has received environmental clearance from the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) to open new quarries at Nanniyar and Nerur North in Manmangalam taluk in Karur district. SEIAA has allowed the WRD to extract sand on 4.94 hectares in Nerur North. As per the permission, it can extract 49,400 cubic meters of sand from the quarry at Nerur North.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) is also said to have given clearance to operate the quarries at Nanniyur and Nerur North.

It is said that the quarries would function soon after the green signal from the District Environment Impact Assessment Authority (DEIAA). The members of the authority are expected to visit the proposed sites to take a final call on them shortly. There is also a move to set up sand quarries at Kallapalli in Krishnarayapuram taluk and K. Pettai in Kulithalai taluk.

The move has attracted strong opposition from local residents and environmental activists. They said the authorities had violated several norms and concealed facts for obtaining clearances.

M. Mugilan, coordinator, Tamil Nadu Environmental Protection Movement, said it had been stated that there was no reserve forest for 10 km radius from the proposed quarry at Nerur North. But, there was a huge tract of reserve forest situated just about a km from the quarry site.

P. Gunasekaran, general secretary of Samaniya Makkal Katchi, Karur, said there was no sufficient deposit of sand as mentioned by the WRD officials at Nanniyur. People had been living just a few metres from the proposed quarries. But, the revenue, mines and the WRD authorities had concealed the facts to permission to operate quarry at Nanniyur.

Mr. Mugilan said that since the authorities had to conduct the public hearing if the extent of the quarry was larger than 5 hectares, they invariably chose to set up the quarry in less than 5 hectares. “Our field visits reveal that there is no noticeable deposit of sand at the proposed quarries.

“How will they extract sand at the quarries, where the top layers look solid?. Considering the ill-effects, the State government should cancel the proposals to set up quarries.”, he said.