Move to screen patients for cancer at district, medical college hospitals

TIRUCHI

14 December 2021 19:49 IST

Incidence of the disease is high among elderly patients, says Minister

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Tuesday said the State government had decided to screen all patients above the age of 50 for cancer at district headquarters hospitals and government medical college hospitals.

Inaugurating a cancer screening outpatient department at K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital here, Mr. Subramanian said the incidence of cancer among elderly patients was high. Hence, it had become imperative to screen patients above 50 years of age. As a proactive step of the State government, it had been decided to subject them to cancer detection test at the hospitals. If they visited the hospitals for any treatment, they would also be asked to undergo the test. They would be able to start advance treatment if needed.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, several patients, mainly those with severe spinal cord injuries, were bedridden for long and suffered bedsore. In order to extend the best possible treatment to them, a 10-bed special ward would be set up at the hospitals. The facility had been opened at K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital, which was equipped with one more RT-PCR machine.

When the DMK came back to power in May, Mr. Subramanian said, the State faced severe shortage of oxygen cylinders. It had a total capacity of just 220 metric tonne of oxygen for medical needs. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin initiated a number of steps to increase storage and production of medical oxygen.

Besides encouraging private companies and entrepreneurs to set up production facilities, the State government also took steps to augment its own supply and storage. The total storage capacity of oxygen went up to 1,310 metric tonne from 220 metric tonne in May 2021. An oxygen storage facility with a capacity of 142.5 metric tonne was set up at Manapparai so as to fulfil the needs of hospitals in central and southern districts of the State.

K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, J. Radhakrishnan, Health Secretary, Collector S. Sivarasu and others participated.