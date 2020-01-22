Move to replace old drinking water pipelines in Tiruchi

The Tiruchi Corporation has submitted the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for rejuvenation of drinking water supply scheme in the city to the State government for approval.

The scheme is aimed at replacing worn out mains and pipelines of old water supply scheme being supplied from Kambarasampettai so as to improve efficiency of water supply to residents.

According to sources, Tiruchi got its first water supply scheme in 1910. It covered areas around Rockfort, Big Bazaar, Gandhi Market, Varaganeri and Palakkarai.

The capacity of drinking water scheme was improved in 1980. Since the capacity was found inadequate to meet the requirement of the people, it was enhanced further with a new scheme in 1990.

The city needs about 125 MLD of water daily. Of it, the Tiruchi Corporation draws 55 MLD of water from Kambarasampettai head works. Though the first water supply scheme is still serving residents even after a century, it is encountering severe strain due to frequent bursts of pipes at various places. The mains and supply lines of them have worn out.

The corporation roped in the Tamil Nadu Water Investment Company recently to check the condition of mains and supply lines laid in 1910 and 1980. It was found that many pipes laid around Rockfort and Gandhi Market have been totally worn out and there was a need for replacement of them. So, the corporation has prepared a scheme for revamping old drinking water scheme. It is expected that it would cost ₹ 53 crore. Sources said it had been decided to include the scheme under the Smart City initiative. To tap fund, it had included only areas notified under the Area Based Development of Smart City proposal.

“The project is a need of the hour to solve all pending issues in drinking water supply. If the project comes through, there will no problem for the next 25 years,” a senior official of the corporation said.

It would ensure equitable water supply to residents of different areas of erstwhile Tiruchi municipality limit.