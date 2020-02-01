Move to reconstruct median flayed

Tiruchi Corporation’s move to reconstruct Anna Nagar Link Road has received flak from residents.

As per the plan, a median will be reconstructed and raised to a height of 2.5 feet by dismantling the existing structure. The civic body says the existing median does not add to the beauty of the road, which connects Lawsons Road, Collector Office Road, Bharathidasan Salai and Cantonment. It has begun reconstruction work at an estimated ₹38 lakh. On completion, the median will resemble the structure on nearby Bharathidasan Salai. But residents does not like it. Road users are shocked to see dismantling of well maintained median and think it is a waste of tax payers’ money.

“It is appalling to see the dismantling of an undamaged median. It is just a few years old and serving its purpose well. The civic body should have refrained from dismantling it,” says S. Viswanathan, vice-president, Thanneer, Tiruchi.

Flower pots and plants on the median added beauty to the area. They were well-watered and maintained for many months. They have been removed. The corporation could have spent the money for building median on other roads or creating basic facilities wherever they are needed, he points out.