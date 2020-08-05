Move to promote FPO concept among banana cultivators

Thanjavur

A proposal to promote farmer producers organisations (FPOs) among banana cultivators in Thanjavur district was mooted at a district-level consultative meeting held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Collector M. Govinda Rao.

As per the proposal, the areas where banana cultivation was being taken up regularly would be identified and the cultivators encouraged to set up FPOs through National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. The proposal would be forwarded to the national-level committee for approval.

There were 13 FPOs in the district and it was also suggested to promote the concept among coconut cultivators, according to an official release.