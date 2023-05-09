ADVERTISEMENT

Move to open more sand quarries worries farmers

May 09, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Delta farmers have opposed the recent decision of the State government to open sand quarries in 25 locations across Tamil Nadu.

Citing an announcement in this regard from the Minster for Environment and Climate Change, Siva V. Meyyanathan, the president of Tamil Nadu Federation of All Farmers’ Association, P.R. Pandian, claimed that the natural wealth had already been plundered by the contractors. If more sand quarries were to be allowed, it would have a direct impact on groundwater potential which in turn would affect the lift irrigation systems.

Demanding that the announcement be withdrawn, Mr. Pandian exhorted Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to prevent export of sand from Tamil Nadu to other States and overseas in order to save agriculture and horticulture operations.

Meanwhile, a group of farmers led by V. Jeevakumar of Budalur, a progressive farmer, has vehemently opposed the proposal to set up a sand quarry in the vicinity of Kallanai (Grand Anicut) in the heartland of Cauvery delta.

Allowing sand quarrying near the barrage built across river Cauvery during the Chola dynasty would only weaken the ancient structure. Hence, the State government should exclude Kallanai sand quarry from the list of proposed sand quarries to save the ancient structure, he said.

