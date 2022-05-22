Move to light up poorly illuminated streets and junctions

Responding to rising complaints from the public on poorly illuminated streets, Tiruchi Corporation has decided to erect high-mast lights at road junctions and thickly populated areas.

It was with the aim of reducing power consumption that the Corporation implemented a scheme under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to replace traditional tube lights with light-emitting diode (LED), a technology that gives better illumination with low wattage. Under the scheme, 40 watts tube lights were replaced with 20 watts LED bulbs. A sum of ₹30.29 crore was spent on the scheme and 27,915 tube lights were replaced in different parts of the city. Also, 1,132 power-saving instruments were fitted.

In phase II, the Corporation implemented a scheme to replace sodium/metal halide and compact flourescent lights with LED lights. It spent ₹23.40 crore to implement the scheme. A total of 8,264 sodium and metal halide bulbs were replaced with LED lights. Additionally, 816 new LED lights were erected at various places.

Though the schemes were said to have brought down power consumption and expenditure, many felt that the illumination was not up to the expected level. The extent of brightness and the area covered were also limited, thereby. troubling residents. They demanded that the Corporation take steps to increase the capacity of LED bulbs. Similarly, councillors of the Corporation, irrespective of party lines, jointly urged the officials to find a solution to the issue at the last council meeting.

.Based on representations from various forums and councillors, the Corporation decided to study the issue in detail and the officials were asked to list out the places where the LED capacity required to be increased.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman said there was a need to increase the capacity of LED lights at junctions and thickly populated areas.