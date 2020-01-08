Move to improve ranking in cleanliness survey

Tiruchi Corporation has undertaken a drive involving students to improve its position in Swacch Survekshan rankings in 2020. The citizens voting under way from 4 January to 31 January 2020 accounts for a total of 25% of quarterly assessments to be included in the annual survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Swachh Survekshan, an urban sanitation and cleanliness survey conducted by MoHUA since 2016, has been instrumental in fostering a spirit of healthy competition among towns and cities to improve their service delivery to citizens and towards creating cleaner cities and bring behavioural change among citizens towards cleanliness, officials said.

Cities will be ranked out of a total of 6,000 marks. The data will be collected from five different sources – citizen feedback, direct observation, service level progress, certification for garbage and open defecation free (ODF), ODF plus and ODF plus plus cities, and the average score of Swachh Survekshan (SS) league 2020. The 25% of 6000, which is 1500 is citizens’ feedback, which we are pursuing, a Corporation official said.

Officials are visiting colleges across the city and requesting their support to encourage their friends and family. There are eight questions on cleanliness of the city on waste management and other parameters which the individual would notice daily and will not take much time,’ the official said.