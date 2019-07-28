Move to form village vigilance committees

Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan on Sunday said that village vigilance committees would be formed in various villages to monitor anti-social activities.

Holding a discussion with senior officials, representatives of mobile towers, and village heads, he said that there had been several complaints on theft of batteries and vital equipment of mobile towers. It was said that a few anti social elements had stolen mobile phone tower batteries. Hence, mobile tower operators and mobile companies should install Closed Circuit Televisions on mobile phone towers, the Superintendent of Police said.

This would deter thieves and moreover, it would help the police to enhance security in villages, he added.

Besides this, Mr. Srinivasan said that it has been decided to set up village vigilance committees in villages by involving volunteers and leaders. The respective police officials should take immediate steps to form these committees.