Move to convert Srirangam bus stand as multi-route terminus

In a significant development to reduce traffic congestion at Chathram Bus Stand, the Tiruchi City Corporation plans to accommodate northbound town and mofussil buses in the proposed bus stand in Srirangam.

As per the original proposal, the Corporation had decided to accommodate only town buses plying between Tiruchi Junction and Srirangam in the bus terminus to be established at Panchakarai and submitted a proposal to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration for approval a few months ago. It is learnt that the Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO), which provides assistance to various infrastructural projects, is appraising the proposal. It has reportedly raised some queries on the utility aspect of accommodating buses being operated on a single route.

Taking into account frequent traffic snarls and space crunch at Chathram Bus Stand due to operation of northbound mofussil buses, the Corporation has now decided to convert the proposed bus terminus in Srirangam as multi-route terminus.

A senior official of the Corporation told The Hindu that buses on several routes, including Ariyalur, Jayankondam, Perambalur, Lalgudi, Pullambadi, Anbil and Mannachanallur could be accommodated in the Srirangam bus terminus.

It would not only make the proposed bus stand vibrant but also reduce the traffic congestions at Chathiram Bus Stand. The plan had been discussed with the TUFIDCO officials in Chennai.

The official said that senior officials of the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration had been apprised on converting the terminus as multi-route terminus. The proposal would be placed before the high power committee on Smart City projects for clearance soon.

Setting up of a bus stand has been a long-pending demand of residents of Srirangam.

It was mooted about 10 years ago. The demand gained strength when late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was elected to the Assembly from Srirangam constituency in 2011.

The corporation subsequently unveiled a plan to build a bus stand in Srirangam in 2012-13 and earmarked ₹9 crore for the project and identified a 6.6 acre site near the Yatri Nivas on Panchakarai on the banks of the Coleroon.

But, the project was put in the back-burner after the disqualification of Jayalalithaa as MLA in 2014. It has been revived after a gap of about seven years. It is expected that it would cost ₹ 23 crore for building the terminus.