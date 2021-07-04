Move to convert Kollankulam into boat house

TIRUCHI

04 July 2021 20:40 IST

In a move to create recreational infrastructure in the city, Tiruchi Corporation has decided to convert the Kollankulam water body located between Edamalaipattipudur and Karumandapam into a boat house.

The 49-acre water body has good storage and does not get dry even during the summer months. Since it is situated close to the city, the corporation intends to convert it into a boathouse fulfilling the entertainment needs of city residents.

Considering its importance, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, shortly after assuming office, visited the water body along with Collector S. Sivarasu and Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian and held discussion with them on beautifying it.

After a few rounds of informal interaction, Mr. Nehru on Sunday held another round of discussions on the proposal with the officials. He instructed them to take speedy steps to deepen Kollankulam.

Mr. Sivasubramanian told The Hindu that the pond was an ideal water body to introduce a boat service similar to the facility at Singanallur in Coimbatore. The project is estimated to cost ₹33 crore. A consultant would soon be appointed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Citing a survey, he said 264 families were living in encroachments and they would be given alternative sites.

Mr. Nehru earlier gave away appointment orders on compassionate grounds to 14 persons whose parents died on duty while employed in Tiruchi Corporation.