Move to build barrages across Cauvery river brings cheer

TIRUCHI

24 August 2021 19:02 IST

The State government has planned to build two new barrages across the Cauvery river near Mardhur in Karur district and between Nerur in Karur district and Mohanur in Namakkal district.

As per the policy note of the Water Resources Department, presented by Minister Duraimurugan on Monday, a barrage is planned to be built across the Cauvery between Marudhur North village in Kulithalai taluk in Karur district and Umaiyalpuram village in Musiri taluk in Tiruchi district.

Explaining the rationale behind the plan, the policy note says villages in Musiri and Thuraiyur taluks on the left bank of the Cauvery and villages in Kulithalai taluk on the right bank of the river in Tiruchi district have been facing acute water crisis due to shortage of surface as well as ground water.

Hence, it has been proposed to construct a barrage across the Cauvery to store excess flood water, which will otherwise flow into sea during the monsoon, with plans to store about 1 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) of water at the barrage.

Ayacuts irrigated by the South bank canal (2,940 acres), the Uyyakondan channel (32,742 acres), New Ayyan channel (1,790 acre), Nangam channel (1,598 acres) and North bank Canal and its branches (5,022 acre), will stand to benefit by the project. Besides, ground water table will also be augmented and drinking water needs of the people in the area will be fulfilled.

Administrative sanction has been accorded to take up surveying and levelling operation including sub soil investigation at an estimate of ₹23 lakh and investigation work has been completed. The Detailed Project Report has been prepared at an estimate of ₹750 crore and is under consideration of the government, the policy note said.

Another barrage has also been planned across the Cauvery between Nerur in Manmangalam taluk in Karur district and Mohanur in Namakkal district as villages in the two taluks were facing acute water crisis due to shortage of surface as well as ground water.

The barrage will have a capacity to store about 1.06 tmc of excess flood waters. About 6,680 acres of ayacut under Nerur and Kattuputhur channel will benefit through implementation of the scheme.

Administrative sanction has been accorded for surveying and levelling operation, including sub soil investigation, at an estimate of ₹23 lakh and investigations have been completed. This project will also cost about Rs.700 crore as per the DPR which is under the consideration of the government.

The announcements have brought cheer to farmers of the region. Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji, who represents Karur, distributed sweets to the public to celebrate the announcement on Monday.

“The plan to construct two barrages across the Cauvery in Karur district is a welcome move as it would help farmers and also recharge ground water in the region,” said Koundampatti R. Subramanian, deputy secretary, Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association.