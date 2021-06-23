Mounds of paddy stocked near direct purchase centre get drenched

‘Sudden downpour resulted in water logging in the area’

Moisture content in paddy heaped near Ammapettai Kovilur direct purchase centre is all set to increase as the mounds were surrounded by rainwater on Wednesday.

Stating that the delay in movement of procured paddy from the DPC had impeded the procurement process, Thanjavur district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to CPI(M), N.V. Kannan said the sudden heavy downpour on June 23 resulted in water logging in the area where the paddy was stocked in open near the Kovilur DPC.

Pointing out that a similar situation prevailed in almost all DPCs functioning in the district, he urged officials to ensure quick movement of procured paddy from the DPCs in order to ensure the harvested paddy was measured at the right time with the prescribed moisture content.