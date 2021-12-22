MoU signed

Tiruchirapalli

The Central University of Tamil Nadu signed a memorandum of understanding with the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, Coimbatore, on December 21 to introduce textile industry-oriented programmes. The MoU will enable the formulation of industry-oriented programmes in technical textiles, textile business analytics and textile management to cater to the needs of the textile industry for skill development and employment purposes, according to a press release.


