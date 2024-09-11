MoU with the Jabil Inc to change the industrial profile of Tiruchi

The proposed investment by the USA-based Jabil Inc is expected to create a new hub for electronics manufacturing in Tiruchi.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding exchanged between the officials of Tamil Nadu government and the Jabil Inc in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who is on an official visit to the USA, the company will set up an electronic manufacturing facility at Manapparai on the Tiruchi - Dindigul highway. The company, a key supplier to global giants such as Apple, Cisco and HP, will invest ₹2,000, creating over 5,000 jobs.

It is expected that it will come up at the SIDCO industrial estate near Manapparai. The investment, if it materialises, would be a big-ticket investment in central Tamil Nadu. There are at least five companies that produce electronic components in Tiruchi. All of them are categorised as smallscale units. However, one or two units supply electronic components to various countries. If Jabil’s manufacturing will pave the way for Tiruchi emerging as an electronic cluster after Sriperumpudur and Hosur, say industry insiders.

“It is a welcome move. There is no doubt that the entry of an American multinational company will change the industrial profile of Tiruchi,” says E. Thirumavalavan, former General Manager, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Tiruchi.

Though Tiruchi had excellent connectivity by air, road and train, he said that the advantages of the city had not so far been utilised well by the industrialists. Once the U.S. company began its operation, more companies would follow suit, Mr. Thirumavalavan noted.

N. Kanagasabapathy, Chairman, Tiruchi Trade Centre, said that the move would be a milestone in the industrial map of Tiruchi. It would boost the economy of central Tamil Nadu as it would create new jobs for the people in Tiruchi, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Madurai, Thanjavur and others.

