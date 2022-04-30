MoU signed

The Periyar Maniammai Institute of Science and Technology, a deemed to be university, Vallam, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Thanjavur Chapter, on Saturday.

Stimulation of awareness among students and public towards preservation of cultural and natural heritage of Thanjavur and establishing and maintaining libraries and information services to facilitate their study were the objectives of the MoU, according to a University release.